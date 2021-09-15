BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced the return of the Holiday Pops series.

The season will start on December 2 and run through Christmas Eve.

The 34 evening and matinee concerts will include seven family-friendly Kids’ Matinees and a Holiday Pops Sensory-Friendly Concert, with programs featuring both favorites of the season and contemporary holiday music.

This will be the first time the Pops get to play before a live audience at Symphony Hall in nearly two years after having to cancel dozens of events due to coronavirus concerns.

“This hiatus from performing has taught us to treasure on a whole new level what we do as musicians and performers. We have deeply missed our wonderful audiences and the incredible energy and inspiration they bring to the live concert experience,” said conductor Keith Lockhart in a statement.

Tickets will go on sale on October 7.

