BOSTON (WHDH) - Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops are celebrating this holiday season with a return to live performances through Christmas Eve.

The Pops will play 26 shows filled with holiday music favorites in front of a live audience at Symphony Hall after going nearly two years without one.

“Our art form depends on live connections, ultimately with the audience,” Lockhart said.

Countless hours have gone into preparing for the in-person return of the Holiday Pops and safety precautions are being taken to guard against COVID-19.

“Nobody wants to come and celebrate something, and be looking over their shoulders for a virus lurking in our midst,” Lockhart said. “As long as we can make people feel comfortable, I’m confident we’re going to have a wonderful time here at Symphony Hall.”

Those attending shows will need to wear a mask and all visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. PCR tests must be taken within 72 hours or an antigen test within 24 hours.

Lockhart says he is looking forward to the return of “A Soldier’s Carol” because he feels it reflects what many people are experiencing after facing the pandemic.

“We’re walking slowly out of our fox holes and our caves,” Lockhart said. “Plus, the fact that we’re all engaged in a war of sorts against something that is a lot harder to see made it feel like this was a particularly apt year to tell that story again.”

