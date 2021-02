BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops is spreading the love this Valentine’s weekend from Symphony Hall.

The Pops will be conducting its first-ever livestream event from the Boston venue on Saturday.

The Valentine’s Day inspired concert called “Boston Pops in Love” will be made available on whdh.com.

