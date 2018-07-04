Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart prepping for his 24th Fourth of July performance

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart spoke with 7News as he got ready for his 24th Fourth of July Performance.

Rhiannon Giddens warmed up on stage at the Hatch Shell Tuesday while Lockhart listened and checked in with her, clearly loving what he hears.

He says the show never gets old, despite conducting it for over two decades.

Lockhart does have some advice for his younger self, who joined the Boston Pops in 1995.

“I’d tell that 35-year-old kid who got up on the podium in 1995 that, you know, don’t worry so much. Don’t stress out. It’s going to be fine,” he said.

The Independence Day maestro has had several memorable moments over the years.

“The time the entire audience was evacuated to the tunnels on Storrow Drive because of impending severe weather,” Lockhart recalled. “The time we went on during the rainstorm in 1996 and everything was going great. Everytime that we went to break, finished the piece, the crew would come out with towels and wipe the stage off.”

Some of his favorite guest performers included Steven Tyler and Joey Kramer from Aerosmith. He added that he would love to see Bruce Springsteen out on the stage.

