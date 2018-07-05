Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular lights up night sky

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular light up the night sky Wednesday as tens of thousands of people watched in awe.

Wearing red, white and blue, people filled the Esplanade along the Charles River to watch the show unfold.

Keith Lockhart conducted his 24th Boston Pops fireworks extravaganza, telling 7News that the show never gets old.

“There is nothing like this experience,” he said. “It’s truly an iconic event not just for Boston but for this country and for the world. I would like to think that it shows the best of what America can be.”

The Fireworks Spectacular is one of the country’s largest and oldest public Fourth of July Celebrations.

This year, it featured singer and Newton native Rachel Patten.

“I used to come to this with my family,” she told the crowd anxious to hear her performance.

The heat and humidity didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits, who said they loved the show.

“I am beside myself,” spectator Lauren Fish said. “This is wonderful. I’m from Vermont and this is great.”

Boston paramedics treated more than 60 people in tents equipped with fans and oxygen. Four of them were taken to the hospital.

“A lot of the stuff we’re seeing is heat-related,” a paramedic said. “It’s not just a hot day today but it’s been hot for the last three, four, five days. That takes an effect on people.”

