BOSTON (WHDH) - Revelers are keeping their eyes on the sky as the city of Boston prepares to ring in the Fourth of July with its annual festivities on the Esplanade.

Gates opened for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at 12 p.m. to a rush of attendees. In an update around 2:30 p.m., though, state police announced they were temporarily suspending entry onto the Esplanade due to the risk for heavy rain and potential lightning.

Gates are expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

Venue will be re-opened once incident command deems it is safe to do so. https://t.co/jK7CMfQc0E — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 4, 2023

In the meantime, a state police spokesperson said visitors already on the Esplanade may voluntarily evacuate if they want to, with the option to be re-screened for re-admittance later in the day.

“This is being done so that if we do have to evacuate the venue in case of lightning, fewer visitors will have to be evacuated,” state police said of the decision to temporarily suspend entry.

Performers previously took the stage at the Hatch Shell Monday for the final dress rehearsal ahead of this year’s Fireworks Spectacular.

While closed to the public, the dress rehearsal was recorded in case weather makes things tough on the Fourth of July itself on Tuesday.

“We have plans in place to make sure we get a show together at some point,” said Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart. “This is my 28th time and we’ve only have one total rainout, so let’s just have collective energy toward fair weather.”

Special guests performing in this year’s Fireworks Spectacular will include LoCash, Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez and 90s R&B group En Vogue.

Rain or shine, fireworks designer Matt Shay also said crews have 5,000 firework effects ready to be coordinated in sync with the Pops.

“Everything is designed to be shot in rain, heat — no matter what it is, we’re able to do that,” Shay said. “So, regardless of the weather situation, as far as we’re concerned, we’ll be able to shoot the fireworks display.”

The fireworks will be fired off five barges, which were packed and ready on Monday.

If rain does come, Shay said it may actually help clear some of the cloud cover.

“Usually, when it’s raining, it actually is less foggy and that seems to help as far as the visual aspects of the fireworks show,” Shay said.

Parts of Storrow Drive closed on Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday due to the Fireworks Spectacular.

Other security measures are in place for the show, including barriers set up on the Esplanade to help control crowds.

Speaking on Tuesday, officials said they’re confident they can keep everyone safe, marshaling state and local police along with federal law enforcement and the National Guard as a united front ready to respond to any issues.

At a pre-show press conference, officials warned the only credible threat to the show will be the weather. Officials also added that umbrellas and small tents and canopies without sides will not be confiscated at security, allowing individuals to protect themselves.

The concert itself starts at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks display is set to begin at 10:30 p.m.

