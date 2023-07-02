BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart says the Pops are ready for their annual Fourth of July performance on the Esplanade and are keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of the big show Tuesday night.

“It’s always been a pleasure, one of the highlights of my year,” he said Sunday as the world-renowned orchestra prepared for the festivities.

This year’s special guests are country music duo LoCash, Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, and 90s R&B group En Vogue.

Lockhart says he’s keeping his fingers crossed for a favorable forecast on the Fourth.

The gates open on the Esplanade at noon on the Fourth of July. Some road closures are already in place as crews prepare for the crowds.

