BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops are preparing for their Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular this weekend with half a million people expected to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday on the Charles River Esplanade.

The President and CEO of Boston Symphony Orchestra said an even bigger celebration is being prepared at the hatch-shell this year.

“Everything is bigger. You only turn 250 once!” said Chad Smith, President and CEO of Boston Symphony. “We recognize that Massachusetts has been a center of revolution, not just in the Revolutionary War, but through the last 250 years. That spirit, sense of innovation, the sense of pushing our country forward is going to be on display as well.”

Organizers are bringing in lighting, sound equipment, extra stages, and of course – the fireworks.

“Planning to bring in new details and amplify the experience on the Fourth of July with a bigger firework show. They’re going to have drones for the first time, amazing talent,” said Kate Fox, Executive Director at the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism.

This year’s spectacular is being hosted by actress Jane Lynch, and will feature performances by country star Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, and Broadway star Megan Hilty.

“We’re going to have remarkable artists that represent the vast diversity and breadth of American music,” Smith said.

The Boston Pops have been performing on the Esplanade for the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular for 52 years, and organizers said this year’s show will highlight the history of Massachusetts.

“The history of the Pops is so closely tied to the Massachusetts story on the Fourth of July,” Fox said.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m., and will be set to live music from the Pops.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)