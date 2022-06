NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood residents got a preview of the Fourth of July at the end of June Sunday.

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra played a special concert for the town’s 150th anniversary.

7News will show the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 starting at 8 p.m.

