BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops held an hourlong sensory-friendly concert at Symphony Hall on Sunday morning.

The show was designed for people who are living with autism, on the spectrum, or living with sensory sensitivities and included lower volume and lighting levels, extra space for movement, a designated quiet room, and safe spaces.

Additionally, credentialed autism therapist volunteers were on set.

The performance began at 10 a.m.

