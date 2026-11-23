BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops is holding its annual sensory-friendly holiday concert to ensure its music is available for everyone.

The orchestra’s show is designed for people who are living with autism, on the spectrum, or living with sensory sensitivities.

The hour-long performance has lower volume and lighting levels, extra space for movement, a designated quiet room, and safe spaces.

The Pops has hosted the show since 2019.

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