BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops brought holiday joy to Franciscan Children’s in Brighton Tuesday by playing Yuletide tunes.

Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Pops made spirits bright for the room full of children, families, and caregivers.

“We have a great chance to impact some kids who have some pretty serious challenges to face,” Lockhart said.

“The children here are medically complex but we always bring out their abilities and focus on what they can do and not what they can’t do,” said Teri Micheli, a special educator at Franciscan Children’s.

For many in the audience, their holidays will be spent at the hospital.

“Our kids here at Franciscan, many of them are here for several months, and in some cases, years. This really is their home,” said Joe Mitchell, president of Franciscan Children’s.

The Pops spread holiday cheer with holiday melodies like “Carol of the Drum” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

“We try to go for pieces that the kids can sing along to, that will be highly recognizable,” Lockhart said. “We try to keep it short and sweet.”

With every smile and every wiggle, the power of music was on full display.

“There’s a portion of our kids that are not going to be home for the holidays and for us to show that they’re not forgotten, that they’re part of who we are, and they’re part of the celebration, I think is really important,” said Kevin Churchwell, president and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital.

This is the 19th year that the Boston Pops have performed for young patients, but the first year at Franciscan Children’s.

