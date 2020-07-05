Boston Pops put on first-ever virtual performance for July Fourth celebration

BOSTON (WHDH) - Performances went virtual this year for the first time on Independence Day in Boston.

The Boston Pops conducted a memorable performance on the Fourth while maintaining socially distant during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to performances at home, the Fourth of July celebration included some memorable moments from the Esplanade from years past.

This year’s performances were also dedicated to front line workers and those killed due to the coronavirus.

