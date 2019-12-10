Boston Pops put on holiday show at Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - In an annual tradition, the Boston Pops played a holiday concert at Boston Children’s Hospital — with one patient getting a chance to be the guest conductor.

Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, Pops musicians and Tanglewood festival performed their 15th annual holiday concert Tuesday for an appreciative crowd.

“It’s cool, it’s the fun part of being in the hospital,” said patient Beatrice Fraga.

“People come in and just spreading the holiday cheer, I think it’s really good,” said patient David Boyce.

Former Patriots tackle Max Lane helped lead the musicians, and after a quick lesson from the maestro, 10-year-old Vivian Liedtke from Millville got a chance to conduct.

“Vivian did great, she had a lot of fun with it and we had a lot of fun with it,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart says that out of the 50 holiday concerts he performs every December, this one is special. And children who couldn’t see the show in person could watch the concert on closed-circuit TV in their hospital rooms.

“I think it lifted all the spirits of all the kids, especially those who are fighting serious illnesses here,” said patient Chris Pirro.

