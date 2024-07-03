BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is one of Boston’s most beloved traditions, and security teams are working hard to make sure it goes off without a hitch.

With just one day from the July Fourth festivities, State Police are making their presence known on the esplanade.

Both entrances will include bag checks and screenings with EMS on standby throughout the event.

Though many are known to rush in with their chairs, blankets, and coolers, there is a list of things attendees can’t bring in, including bicycles, grills, alcohol, and firearms.

Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops are tuning up ahead of the fiftieth anniversary of the show. Headlining this year is Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara, who has performed with the Pops in the past.

“I’ve never played the shell,” O’Hara said. “I’ve done the 4th of July here, so I was waiting for the call and glad I received it.”

Also taking the stage are county and rock band The Mavericks, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer Darlene Love, and the Singing Sergeants from the U.S. Air Force Band.

Lockhart said he’s excited to lead the way as he has for 29 years and promises some unexpected moments.

“I can’t tell you any more surprises, because then they wouldn’t be surprises,” Lockhart quipped.

Fireworks will begin over the Charles River at 10:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

There will be several road closures around the Esplanade to make way for the fireworks spectacular. With limited parking and expected difficult driving conditions, organizers have urged attendees to use public transportation, which will be free on all MBTA trains, buses, ferries and on the Commuter Rail after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Numerous security measures will be in place as officials look to keep the fireworks spectacular safe for all attendees.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)