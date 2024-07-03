BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations continued on the Charles River Esplanade Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Iconic cannons that fire during the Pops’ performance of Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture arrived Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, crews were under the Hatch Shell setting up microphones, testing equipment and performing sound checks. By nighttime, a rehearsal of the show was underway.

“These instruments, some of them are several hundred years old and quite valuable,” said Boston Pops Stage Manager John Demick.

The Pops are scheduled to hold their dress rehearsal at the Hatch Shell Wednesday night. Before the rehearsal, though, the orchestra practiced inside Symphony Hall, rather than out in the elements as they have in the past.

“Because the sun, of course, shines at the shell the way it does, it sort of acts like a magnifying glass. So, we’ll have violinists and cellists covering instruments with towels so they don’t open up because of heat and humidity,” Demick said.

While musicians prepare to perform, military personnel conducted a dry run of how the ceremonial cannons will go off Thursday.

“The overture has always been part of the end of the Boston Pops,” said artillery officer Lt. Peter Senatore. “I’ve been watching this ever since I was a little kid. Ever since I saw the guns, I always wanted to be part of this.”

The cannons came to Boston from the National Guard armory in Danvers Wednesday morning and were in place overlooking the Charles River as of around 12 p.m.

While crews secured the cannons, preparations continued elsewhere on the Esplanade.

Bomb sniffing K9’s checked vendor trucks coming into the area. Barricades were already set up Wednesday afternoon, with seats in place, and lights shining on the area.

Come Thursday, all entrances to the area will include bag checks and screenings as part of wide-ranging security plans.

Though many are known to rush in with their chairs, blankets, and coolers, there is a list of things attendees can’t bring in, including bicycles, grills, alcohol, and firearms.

EMS will be on standby throughout the event and State Police Interim Superintendent Col. John Mawn on Tuesday said there will be a visible uniformed law enforcement presence.

While state officials laid out plans Tuesday morning, Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops were tuning up alongside musical guests.

Among those set to perform, Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara has performed with the Pops in the past.

“I’ve never played the shell,” O’Hara said. “I’ve done the 4th of July here, so I was waiting for the call and glad I received it.”

Also taking the stage will be country and rock band The Mavericks, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer Darlene Love, and the Singing Sergeants from the U.S. Air Force Band.

Lockhart said he’s excited to lead the way as he has for 29 years. Speaking to reporters, he promised some unexpected moments.

“I can’t tell you any more surprises, because then they wouldn’t be surprises,” Lockhart quipped.

The Fireworks Spectacular is free to the public.

There will be several road closures around the Esplanade to make way for the event. With limited parking and expected difficult driving conditions, organizers have urged attendees to use public transportation, which will be free on all MBTA trains, buses, ferries and on the Commuter Rail after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Hopefully everything will go well,” one member of the public told 7NEWS when asked about their expectations for this year’s event.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

