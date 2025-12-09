BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops brought some holiday cheer Tuesday to the Kennedy Day School at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton, a school for children living with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Conductor Keith Lockhart led the Pops through a series of classic holiday songs.

“This means so much to us, I think we get more out of it than they do,” Lockhart said. “We see so many people and we feel that music gives so much to people this time of the year.”

The performance also featured a special guest conductor when one of the students got the chance to lead the world-class musicians through a holiday favorite.

Hospital administrators said the good tidings mean so much to all of the students who might need a little cheering up this time of year.

“The patients, the families, and the staff? It puts a smile on everybody’s face,” said Vincent Chiang, Chief Medical Officer at Boston Franciscan Children’s Hospital. “Kids who come to Franciscan are here for a long time, and to bring the spirit of the holidays so that they can take part, it’s really wonderful. And again, they’ll carry this feeling with them through the month of December.”

Lockhart said sharing joy is what the holidays are all about.

“These are people with some profound challenges going on,” said Lockhart. “And the ability to bring a little of the lightness of music into their lives just makes all of us feel great.”

The Boston Pops also performed for patients at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Chartlestown Tuesday afternoon.

