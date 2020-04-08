Boston Pops spring season, celebration of Kieth Lockhart canceled due to coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops spring season and celebration of Kieth Lockhart’s 25th year at the helm of the orchestra has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra is conducting daily conversations and will abide by recommendations from the CDC, WHO and Commonwealth of Massachusetts to decide how to proceed planning for the upcoming summer season in Tanglewood and the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

A decision regarding these events will be made by mid-May, officials said.

“Though these are difficult times, we are wholeheartedly committed to keeping our focus on the future when the Boston Pops can return to what it has done best since its founding in 1885—presenting its audiences an extraordinary array of musical styles and fun-filled entertainment in the singular setting and acoustics of world-famous Symphony Hall,” BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe, Julian and Eunice Cohen wrote in a joint statement.

This is a near-unprecedented moment in the 135-year history of the Boston Pops.

The cancellation of the upcoming season is the first time an entire season has been canceled since 1890; that year there were no Boston Pops concerts due to the fact that the managers at the time were unable to procure a liquor license.

Lockhart’s contribution to the Pops will be recognized in the 2021 spring season, according to a release issued by orchestra officials.

