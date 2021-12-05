BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops will hold an hourlong sensory-friendly concert at Symphony Hall on Sunday morning.

The show is designed for people who are living with autism, on the spectrum, or living with sensory sensitivities and will include lower volume and lighting levels, extra space for movement, a designated quiet room, and safe spaces.

Additionally, credentialed autism therapist volunteers will be on set.

The performance is slated to begin at 10 a.m.

