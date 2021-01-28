Boston Pops to host Valentine’s Day-inspired livestream performance

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops plan to host a Valentine’s Day-inspired livestreaming event from Symphony Hall in Boston in February.

Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart will lead the orchestra in its “Boston Pops In Love” event, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. online.

The celebration will feature romantic favorites, by Bizet, Ellington, Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Waller, John Williams, and much more, according to a statement from the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Special guests from the Boston Arts Academy, the Melody in Motion Ensemble, and dancers from Boston-based companies will also be performing.

“Boston Pops In Love” tickets are now on sale for $14.

