LENOX, MASS. (WHDH) -

While the Boston Pops won’t perform their signature Independence Day concert along the Esplanade, conductor Keith Lockhart said he’s happy to be playing live at all.

“All of us are just so thrilled to be back in the business of performing concerts for live audiences again,” Lockhart said Saturday. “Having these great moments with our public, we’ve missed them.”

The Pops will perform at Tanglewood on July 4th, but while the location has changed the material will be familiar, Lockhart said.

“People should expect the same kind of excitement they normally have from the Boston Pops. The great things they expect, the 1812 overture, Stars and Stripes Forever,” Lockhart said.

But there will also be new faces — Jon Batiste, bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will join the Pops on stage and gospel legend Mavis Staples will make a special appearance. Lockhart said the performances will pay tribute to those lost during the pandemic and other challenges of the past year.

“I tried to make this concert reflective of where we are and what the challenge are facing us,” Lockhart said, adding the Pops were up to the task. “Ultimately this is what we do, it’s what we were put on the earth to do and it’s great too not being playing into an empty camera lens but playing for an audience that’s responding in real time.”

