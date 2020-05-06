Boston premier children’s choir spreading cheer with surprise Zoom performances

BOSTON (WHDH) - Instead of “Zoom-bombing” the singers in Voices for Boston are “Zoom-bopping” by surprising people on Zoom with special performances.

Dan Ryan is the associate conductor for the premier children’s choir and said that due to the pandemic, his singers have been forced to forego in-person rehearsals and performances for remote ones.

“We haven’t been able to gather in person since March, so these kids are so hungry for anything that even feels like a performance,” he said.

Companies, families or anyone that would like a small performance from one of the kids can sign up then the kids drop into the Zoom meeting and sing a quick song.

“And from the audience perspective, it’s awesome. Everybody’s shocked like what’s happening,” Ryan said.

The first “Zoom-bopping” took place Tuesday night and was a complete success.

The choir is already booked with more groups wanting their own performance.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)