Boston Prep closed for cleaning Friday amid coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Prep in Hyde Park will be closed for cleaning on Friday amid concerns about the coronavirus, officials said.

The statement said the school is assessing the appropriate safety steps for the 58 students and teachers who traveled to Rome, Italy during February vacation as well as their peers.

At no time have any students or staffers presented COVID-19 symptoms and/or tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to close the school for cleaning was done “out of an abundance of caution,” the statement said.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)