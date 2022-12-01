BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s 81st annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

Mayor Michelle will be joined by Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to turn the lights on just before 8 p.m.

This year’s tree is a 45-foot white spruce from Nova Scotia, which donates a tree to Boston each year as thanks for relief efforts following the December 6, 1917 explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor.

Entertainment for this year’s event includes “America’s Got Talent” finalists Sons of Serendi, who formed at Boston University, award-winning singer-songwriter Jimmy Rankin, and powerhouse musician Reeny Smith, the Tony Award-winning “Six: The Musical” from Broadway in Boston, Springfield’s own international award-winning recording artist Michelle Brooks Thompson, and Monument Records’ acclaimed country music sister duo Tigirlily Gold.

Immediately following the Boston Common tree lighting, the city will flip the switch to light the lights on Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

