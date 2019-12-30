Boston prepares for annual First Night festivities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s First Night preparations are underway as the city gets ready to ring in the new year.

Crews were out over the weekend preparing Copley Square for the city’s annual festivities.

Several events are scheduled to take place across the city on Wednesday, including live musical performances, comedy showcases, and fireworks.

People coming into the City to celebrate are strongly encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles.

Drivers are strongly cautioned to carefully read all posted signs to ensure that their vehicle is parked in accordance with parking restrictions.

Traffic Restrictions

From December 31 at 8 AM through January 1 at 1 AM, Dartmouth Street, between Saint James Avenue and Boylston Street, will be closed to traffic.

On December 31, Boylston Street, between Ring Road and Charles Street, will be closed to traffic from approximately 4 PM to 8 PM.

On December 31, Charles Street, between Boylston Street and Beacon Street, will be closed to traffic from approximately 5 PM to 8 PM.

Parking Restrictions

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday-Wednesday” parking restrictions will be in effect, as follows.

parking restrictions will be in effect, as follows. Boylston Street, Copley Square side, from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Tuesday 12:01AM–Wednesday 5:00AM” parking restrictions will be in effect from 12:01 AM on December 31 through 5 AM on January 1 as follows.

parking restrictions will be in effect from 12:01 AM on December 31 through 5 AM on January 1 as follows. Boylston Street, both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

Trinity Place, Copley Fairmont side, from Saint James Avenue to Stuart Street

“Tow Zone No Stopping Tuesday” parking restrictions will be in effect on December 31 as follows.

parking restrictions will be in effect on December 31 as follows. Arlington Street, both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Atlantic Avenue, east side, from East India Row to Commercial Street; west side, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street

Beacon Street, both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Blagden Street, both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street, not including the BPL parking zone

Boylston Street, both sides from Ring Road to Berkeley Street; Public Garden side, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Cambridge Street, City Hall side, from the driveway near Court Street to the JFK Building

Charles Street, Public Garden side, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South, odd side, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street, both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street; Trinity Church side, from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue

Dartmouth Street, both sides, from St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Saint James Avenue, both sides, from Clarendon Street to Dartmouth Street

Tragedy has colored the preparations this year.

Family and friends are mourning a “good-natured” man who died while working on First Night setup in Copley Square last weekend.

Construction worker Brandon McSweeney, 34, was installing a lighting tower for United Stage and Rigging when a 3,500-pound ballast fell from a forklift and landed on his chest, officials said.

“This is a horrible tragic accident,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. “We want to ask people to continue to keep Brandon’s family in your thoughts and prayers and his co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”

OSHA is investigating McSweeney’s death. McSweeney’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help establish a scholarship in Brandon’s name.

Boston’s First Night is New England’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration and has been a tradition for more than 40 years.

