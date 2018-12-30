Boston prepares for annual First Night festivities

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s First Night preparations are underway as the city gets ready to ring in the new year.

Crews were out on Sunday setting up the stage at Copley Square.

Several events are scheduled to take place across the city on Monday, including live musical performances, comedy showcases, and fireworks.

Boston’s First Night is New England’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration and has been a tradition for more than 40 years.

