Boston prepares for early voting, high number of mail-in ballots

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston elections officials are preparing for early voting turnouts and heavy numbers of ballots sent by mail as the city’s early voting period for the Sept. 1 primary election begins.

Interim Election Commissioner Eneida Tavares said the elections department has seen 6,000 absentee ballot requests and 72,000 vote-by-mail ballot requests. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Aug. 26.

Tavares said she’s been checking with US Postal Service officials to ensure mail-in ballots will be sent on time.

“We check in regularly with the Post Office to make sure the mail is not being withheld,” Tavares said.

Polling places set up for early voting will have drop boxes for mail-in ballots as well. Early voting runs from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 and polling places can be found online.

