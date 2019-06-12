Boston prepares for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, is congratulated after the team's 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Preparations are well underway on the streets outside Boston’s TD Garden in the hours before Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

By early afternoon, police were setting up sidewalk barriers in preparation for the first championship-series Game 7 in Boston since the Celtics beat the Lakers to win the NBA title on June 12, 1984, 35 years to the day of Blues-Bruins.

Thousands of fans are expected to be in the vicinity of the arena, which will have a charged atmosphere.

Buzz began circulating during the day that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would be the pregame flag-bearer to fire up the crowd and former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz would make an appearance on the video screens from his room in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic three days ago.

