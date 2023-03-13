BOSTON (WHDH) - Students in the Boston Public Schools can’t yet count on a snow day, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday as expected winter weather approaches the region.

Wu discussed storm preparations hours before rain is forecast to arrive in the area Monday night. Forecasts currently call for a changeover from rain to snow on Tuesday, with between three and six inches of total accumulation in Boston itself.

Wu said officials have been watching the forecasts, keeping an eye out for other factors in addition to snow.

“What all the forecasts have across the various estimates is very high winds,” Wu said.

Boston could get hit with wind gusts topping out between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

Outside of the city, the wind could blow even faster, with gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour on Cape Ann and the South Shore as well as the Cape and the Islands.

In Boston, Wu said officials have been in contact with companies with cranes or other large scale construction projects in progress, discussing efforts to secure materials and equipment.

As for possible school closures or early dismissal, Wu said decisions will be influenced by the timing of the arrival of snow and the speed at which snow falls.

Follow the latest forecasts and more through the 7WEATHER blog.

Some schools around Massachusetts have already announced closings and early dismissals for Tuesday. See the latest on closings and delays here.

