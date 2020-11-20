Boston preparing for snowy weather this upcoming winter

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston officials are preparing for snowy weather this winter and don’t expect any trouble despite the pandemic.

Standing in front of salt piles in Chelsea on Friday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said he and others at City Hall are ready for whatever the winter brings.

“2020 is certainly not an average year by any stretch of the imagination, but we have made it a priority in the city to maintain the service level that the residents of Boston deserve and expect,” Walsh said.

City employees working to remove snow and ice will be beginning their shift in the field instead of gathering in large groups, Walsh said. Those measures are being taken to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The unexpected snowfall in October proved to be a good test run for what’s ahead, Walsh said. More funds are being made available to deal with future cleanup, including 45,000 tons of salt on hand.

“We allocated $20 million to winter preparedness, we had major new investments in recent years to upgrade and replace our fleet of snow vehicles for the folks who do this work every day,” Walsh said.

