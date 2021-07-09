BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pride on Friday announced that it’s dissolving after spending the last year addressing concerns about “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

“Over the past year, we have invested time and energy to address the concerns of the community, both with our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access work with Dorrington & Saunders and by forming the Transformation Advisory Committee comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community to help bring change to our organization. We are grateful for all who have been involved in this process,” Boston Pride said in a statement.

Boston Pride added, “It is clear to us that our community needs and wants change without the involvement of Boston Pride. We have heard the concerns of the QTBIPOC community and others. We care too much to stand in the way. Therefore, Boston Pride is dissolving. There will be no further events or programming planned, and the board is taking steps to close down the organization.

The group’s board of directors noted that it hopes new leaders will emerge in the community to lead the pride movement in Boston.

