Boston Pride postpones many virtual events to support those affected by racism, injustice, police brutality

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pride announced Monday that it has postponed many virtual events to focus on supporting those who continue to be impacted by systemic racism, injustice, and police brutality.

“The first Pride Marches in the US were bold protests against systematic oppression and unjust police violence experienced by LGBTQ+ people, especially those who experienced multiple forms of oppression,” Boston Pride said in a statement. “In support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Boston Pride is shifting its focus from the virtual events that were planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to events that uplift and support black and brown communities.”

The virtual Pride Festival will take place on June 13, but there will be no entertainment. Instead, community organizations and others who traditionally would have had booths at the festival will be set up in an interactive portal where members of the public can interact with them.

Boston Pride is also moving forward with its social media initiative, ”SHOW YOUR PRIDE,” where participants can show their pride by decorating their windows, doors, porches, yards, cars, neighborhoods, and pets for traditional pride weekend, which runs from June 12-14.

Participants are encouraged to share photos of themselves, friends, and family wearing pride outfits and displaying pride decorations.

“This is an opportunity for the community to share your #BlackLivesMatter messaging of support as well,” Boston Pride said.

The virtual Pride Lights ceremony will take place on June 9 as scheduled. All other virtual events planned for this week have been postponed.

“Boston Pride is working to collaborate and support organizations that serve communities of color and address racism, to ensure that our organization, programs and future events prioritize anti-racist efforts,” officials added.

