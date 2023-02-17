BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Pride will return to the city in June for the first time in person since 2019.

The parade is being reimagined under a new organization called “Boston Pride for the People,” a volunteer-led group that plans activities and events that celebrate the diversity, culture, and intersectionality of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s celebration will take place June 10 and 11 on Boston Common and at City Hall Plaza and feature a festival, bock parties, and more.

Details on registration for Boston Pride 2023 are set to be announced in the coming months.

