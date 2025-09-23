BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston priest and former theology teacher at Boston College High School (BC High) has been found not guilty after being accused of sexually assaulting a child at the school between 2008-2009.

Kevin White, 63, was found not guilty on Monday.

The Suffolk County District Attorney released a statement, saying in part, “We always advocate to the greatest extent possible for sexual assault victims and never shy away from moving forward with tough cases. This victim deserves enormous credit for taking the stand to testify about a traumatic event in her life.”

According to BC High, the allegations were brought to the school’s attention in 2021.

