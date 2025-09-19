BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston priest and former theology teacher at Boston College High School (BC High) is accused of sexually assaulting a child at the school between 2008-2009.

Kevin White, 63, was in court on Thursday and waived his right to a jury trial. He is charged with one count of rape of a child.

According to BC High, the allegations were brought to the school’s attention in 2021. In a statement from the school, they say in part, “Although the incident allegedly occurred more than 15 years ago, it is essential to note that it does not involve current students, faculty, or staff… BC High is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our students, faculty, and staff and ensuring their spiritual, mental, and physical well-being. To that end, we continually review and update our handbooks, policies, procedures, and training programs to ensure that we have proper protocols in place for the confidential reporting of any misconduct and provision of care to victims of abuse.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)