BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents will have until June 1 to pay their property tax bills, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday.

The bills were previously due May 1.

Officials are also waiving interest on late property tax and motor vehicle excise tax payments until June 30 — if the bill was originally due after March 10.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)