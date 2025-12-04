BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is raising property tax rates on single family homes again next yaer.

Mayor Michelle Wu said those taxes will jump 13 percent, the second straight year of double-digit increases.

The mayor tried to limit the increase by shifting some of the burden to commercial property owners, but that plan failed to get necessary approval from Beacon Hill.

Wu said next year’s tax hike will translate to $780 for the average homeowner.

