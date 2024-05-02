BOSTON (WHDH) - Pro-Palestinian protesters in Boston are standing firm, refusing to clear their encampments.

School leaders at Tufts, which issued a no trespass order to protesters, said students will face consequences in they don’t move out soon.

The university said the encampment is set up where commencement ceremonies are set to take place, and demonstrators have rejected a suggestion that they move to a different location, with some students now threatening to boycott commencement exercises if police are called in and the encampments are removed.

An open letter to Tufts President Sunil Kumar signed by more than 200 students says in part: “Any commencement ‘celebration’ built on violently sweeping, arresting, or otherwise harassing the Gaza solidarity encampment is not a celebration in which we would partake”.

At MIT, more than a dozen tents remained pitched on the university’s campus, while at Harvard protesters were marching around their own encampment.

At Emerson, where over 100 were arrested last week after an encampment was cleared by police, students put sticky notes of their demands on the windows of an administration building.

North of Massachusetts, over 100 were arrested Wednesday at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth College encampments, all part of a nationwide movement of student demonstrations.

