BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Boston protestors are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change.

A crowd of activists met with Gov. Healey Wednesday to deliver a letter with more than 3,000 signatures.

The activists thanked Healey for her work so far during her time as attorney general, but the governor says there is still a lot of work ahead.

“We look forward to working in partnership with you so we grow the movement, the advocacy, the understanding, the empathy for this imperative of addressing our climate challenges,” Healey told the group.

Earlier this month, Healey signed an executive order naming the state’s first climate chief. She also created an Office of Climate Innovation and Resilience.

