BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston pub where a bouncer is charged with killing a Marine is set to reopen under new name.

The Sons of Boston bar got the approval from the City of Boston License Commission to reopen as “Loyal Nine.”

The bar was cleared to reopen in February, but has remained closed since the board suspended its liquor license in April 2022.

The decision came after one of the bar’s bouncers allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, a United States Marine, to death on March 19, 2022.

The bouncer, Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder and the marine’s family is suing the bar.

