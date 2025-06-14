BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and Massachusetts Department of Health (MDH) says a person with measles visited Boston on June 7 and June 8.

Both departments say they’re working with partners to find and notify those who may have come in contact with the person.

Officials say those unvaccinated who’ve been exposed should contact their healthcare provider immediately and avoid public places.

Officials say the person visited several places, including the Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel on June 7 and June 8, The Museum of Fine Arts Boston on June 8, and Logan Airport, Terminal C on June 8.

