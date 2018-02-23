Boston public high school students take part in four-day technology learning program

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston public high school students took part in a four-day technology learning program over their February break.

The students received the training at Red Hat, a technology software company, in Boston through a program called CO-LAB.

At the end of the program students presented mayor Marty Walsh with a LED Boston backpack.

They also presented and talked about what they learned throughout the four days. Students talked about STEM, which is real world training, problem solving, networking and life lessons.

Some of the students are now considering careers in technology as they head to college.

Students and program organizers all agreed that their time was well spent this February break.

