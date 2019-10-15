Boston Public Library announces wedding ceremony giveaway contest

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four lucky couples will exchange vows in one of Boston’s most sought-after wedding venues this February — for free.

In honor of the McKim Building’s 125th anniversary, the Boston Public Library is giving four couples the opportunity to host their wedding ceremony inside the historic Abbey Room free of charge.

The giveaway registration period begins on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 and ends on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

All participants must submit their registration online HERE.

Four couples will be randomly selected and notified on or about Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

The winning couples, along with 10 guests, will exchange their vows on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

“We are so excited to offer couples a chance to have the Boston Public Library become part of their love story,” said BPL President David Leonard. “The McKim Building was created with the intention of serving as a ‘palace for the people,’ and I can think of few more fitting ways to celebrate its 125th anniversary than by welcoming guests into this space in such a meaningful way. We are, of course, grateful to the many sponsors whose combined efforts create a memorable experience for the newlyweds.”

The package includes a pre-ceremony light breakfast and beverages, compliments of The Catered Affair, bouquets and boutonnieres provided by Fleur Events, ceremony music performed by SpeechLess Music, ceremony and mini-session photography provided by Janelle Carmela Photography, commemorative takeaway gifts compliments of the Boston Public Library and The Catered Affair, an overnight stay provided by the Westin Copley Place, and ceremonies officiated by Justice of the Peace Karla Firestone.

Any questions about the wedding ceremony giveaway contest, or about event rentals in general, can be directed to the BPL Special Events Office at 617.859.2212 or at events@bpl.org.

