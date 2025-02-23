BOSTON (WHDH) - Books and bites are being offered at the Boston Public Library’s branch in Roxbury, where a chef-in-residence program has been established to support area residents.

Glorya Fernandez doesn’t call herself a chef but the library’s first ever chef in residence’s kitchen creations are inspiring others to try new things and practice healthy eating habits.

“That’s the opportunity we’re giving people here, the opportunity to try different things that they haven’t tried before,” she said while speaking to 7NEWS from the library’s nutrition lab.

BPL Senior Public Relations Associate Bailey Watroba said, “We’ve seen that need and that want for more resources, information, and programs related to cooking, so we thought it was only natural to have a chef in residence that could partner with the community and work with them throughout the year and learn more about food, especially in relation to the Roxbury community.”

From skills lessons to hosting other chefs, Fernandez said she’s hoping to offer something for everyone.

And now that her time in the lab is coming to an end, she’s hoping to pass the torch to the next chef. Applications are now open and the library hopes to have a new chef in residence selected this spring.

