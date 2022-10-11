BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Market heralded the seasonal celebration by unveiling the 8th annual “Official Pumpkin of Boston” Tuesday.

Red Apple Farm brought three pumpkins in on a forklift around 11:30 a.m. as part of Boston Public Market’s preparations for it’s annual Harvest Party, which is set to take place Wednesday.

The Harvest Party serves as a combined celebration of fall and fundraiser for the market, which is a non-profit organization.

Several pumpkins will be showcased at the event, including one that weighs nearly 1800 pounds from Art Kazenski, of Erving Massachusetts.

The second, midsize pumpkin is also from Kazenski and weighs 1269 pounds. Lou Chadwick, of Swanzey New Hampshire, rounded out the trio with the smallest– but hardly small– pumpkin: a gourd weighing 773 pounds.

Boston Public Market said it invites patrons to enjoy all of it’s fall-focused fare throughout the season, including apples, cider donuts, apple cider.

