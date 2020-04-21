Boston public school superintendent credits teachers with creativity, says there’s still a long way to go

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made the difficult decision to extend remote learning through the end of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

Boston school teachers have been working to find creative ways to teach their students online for more than a month now and while children and families say they are doing a good job, they are disappointed things will not be returning to normal any time soon.

“I was pleased with his announcement,” Boston Public School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said. “I want to thank him for his leadership to prioritize our children’s health and safety.”

Cassellius said teachers have demonstrated innovation and creativity during these uncertain times but, she admitted that equity among the school districts is not where she would like it to be.

Despite this, she said she is confident that things will improve as teachers begin receiving the training they require.

Some teachers had so much experience already with integrating technology,” she explained “and some teachers are just now emerging.”

Kimberly Thompson and Jevon Shuler of Mattapan said their kids miss their friends but, they feel their teachers have been doing a good job keeping their kids learning.

“Zion’s teacher has been really good at making sure that… spending time with him two hours a day in the morning and then after that I take over with all of them,” Thompson said.

“I gotta say I can congratulate them on because most of the teachers I see like very day that they try to do some type of learning experience to make sure they’re continuing their education,” Shuler added.

There is a particular concern about end-of-the-year events like senior prom and graduation.

“It’s heavy on their hearts, I mean they’re grieving the loss of their senior year,” Cassellius said. “This is the season where they get to do all these wonderful life memories that they get to create usually. and they’re not going to have those opportunities.”

The superintendent said they are still grappling with how to handle final exams and grading.

She said she does not want students to be harmed by the situation, especially those who do not have access to technology.

