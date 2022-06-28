MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston school leaders will meet with the state in Malden today to discuss the future of the district after they reached an agreement on a plan to improve the school district last night.

The plan states that the city will work to address problems in the district’s special education and English-learning programs. The city will also address students’ safety and transportation issues.

In response to the agreement Mayor Michelle Wu released a statement saying, “this agreement documents specific steps, timeframes, and clear scope for a partnership with the state that sets our district up for success, and I’m glad that our discussions ultimately reinforced that Boston’s local communities know best how to deliver for our schools.”

Mayor Wu, the city and school officials are expected to make regular reports, meet on a monthly basis during the first year of the plan and every other month during the following years until June 2025 to discuss priorities.

Because the board and district have reached an agreement, the BPS will not be declared an underperforming district.

The Boston Teachers Union, parents and students will protest state intervention outside the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in Malden today.

