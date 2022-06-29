BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public School Committee voted Mary Skipper to be the districts next Superintendent.

Mary Skipper is the current Superintendent in Somerville. Before she started at Somerville in July 2015, Skipper worked in the Boston School District as its Network Superintendent of High Schools and helped launch the Tech Boston Academy.

During public comment Skipper’s colleagues spoke to her work in Special Education, a topic that the state says the school system needs to work on.

Skipper will be replacing Brenda Casseillius who served as the head of the city’s school system since 2019. Casseillius announced in February she would be stepping down from the role at the end of the school year.

Skipper beat out 32 other candidates that were eventually narrowed down to her and Tommy Welch, the current Regional Superintendent of the Boston Public Schools. Skipper was voted into the position 4-3 over Welch.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)