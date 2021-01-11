Boston Public Schools announces tentative timeline for return of in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools announced Monday a tentative timeline for returning more students to in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All students who have qualified for high-in person priority are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Feb. 1, according to Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang.

This is followed by students in kindergarten through third grade, groups A & B, on March 1 and March 4; students in fourth through eighth grade, Groups A & B, on March 15 and March 18; and students in ninth through 12th grade, Groups A & B, on March 29 and April 1.

The timeline is for returning students whose families have selected hybrid learning. The hybrid learning model remains opt-in for parents and caregivers.

Each phase may be postponed by one to two weeks based on the public health environment.

“Throughout the pandemic, we worked diligently to implement the appropriate planning and safety measures to allow more students to return for in-person learning because we understand the importance of providing a range of learning options for families,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. “Under the Superintendent’s leadership, in partnership with President Tang, I am grateful that BPS and BTU have reached a significant agreement that outlines the return to in-person learning for additional students in a safe and sustainable manner. I look forward to welcoming more students and teachers back into school buildings, while also remaining committed to the continued success of remote learning for families that prefer that option.”

The Memorandum of Agreement between the union and the school district has also been updated to extend key health, safety, and staffing protocols to the future reopening of all school buildings for the remainder of the school year.

