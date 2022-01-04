BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools families could run into delays with buses as their children head back to school following the winter break.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said bus driver shortages could be a problem as the district expected sick calls.

She added that there is a backup plan and that 100 drivers are on standby,

“Our goal is to keep classes going and our students in person,” Cassellius said. “We have had to do case by case, as you know.”

Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang said she doesn’t think it will be a smooth first day of school this new year.

“Educators and families, I think, are very anxious about going back and the district is certainly scrambling,” she said.

Tang added that the union believes there could have been better planning.

“I would say from the start of the pandemic we’ve been advocating for a layered approach,” she continued. “Not just thinking about reactions but proactiveness in terms of, well what are the plans if XYZ happens?”

Officials gave out test kits to teachers and staff on Monday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says 155 teachers and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)